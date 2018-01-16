Image copyright Reuters Image caption Half of the bridge fell into the ravine below

A motorway bridge under construction in Colombia has collapsed, killing at least nine workers and injuring five others.

The bridge in Chirajara was to be part of a highway connecting the capital, Bogotá, with the city of Villavicencio.

Photos from the scene show a large part of the 450m-long bridge lying in the ravine below.

Transport Minister Germán Cardona spoke of a "tragedy" and said the cause of the collapse would be investigated.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The pillar holding up the bridge toppled over

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rescue workers combed through the tangled web of metal for survivors

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The bridge was due to be finished in June, officials said

One of the workers injured in the collapse described the moment it happened.

"Everyone started shouting that the bridge was falling, I didn't have time to do anything and then I felt a blow to my head," Luis Alvarado told El Tiempo newspaper.

Construction officials said that fortunately not many workers were on the bridge at the time of the collapse as staff were receiving a safety briefing.