Seven signals 'not from missing sub'

Seven signals picked up at the weekend were not from a missing submarine's satellite phone, Argentina's navy says.

The failed calls, lasting between 4 and 36 seconds, had been received on Saturday.

They raised hopes that the 44 crew members of the ARA San Juan were alive.

The submarine disappeared 430km (267 miles) off the Argentine coast on Wednesday and no traces of it have been located.

