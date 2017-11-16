World Cup: Peru declares public holiday after qualification
Peru has declared a national holiday after its first World Cup qualification in 36 years.
The country took the final qualifying spot for next year's tournament in Russia by beating New Zealand 2-0 in a play-off in Lima on Wednesday.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tweeted his congratulations to the team, saying: "Thank you warriors for giving us this joy."
Public sector workers have been given the day off and schools will not open.
Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos scored for Peru following a goalless first leg.
"It's a child's dream. It's a big emotion, beyond making history" midfielder Christian Cueva said.
Fans celebrated in the streets and also taunted their local rivals Chile, who did not qualify for the tournament.