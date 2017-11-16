From the section

Image copyright EPA Image caption Gleeful fans celebrated and taunted local rival Chile, whose team did not qualify

Peru has declared a national holiday after its first World Cup qualification in 36 years.

The country took the final qualifying spot for next year's tournament in Russia by beating New Zealand 2-0 in a play-off in Lima on Wednesday.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tweeted his congratulations to the team, saying: "Thank you warriors for giving us this joy."

Public sector workers have been given the day off and schools will not open.

Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos scored for Peru following a goalless first leg.

"It's a child's dream. It's a big emotion, beyond making history" midfielder Christian Cueva said.

Fans celebrated in the streets and also taunted their local rivals Chile, who did not qualify for the tournament.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Joy in Lima's Plaza Mayor square as Peru score...

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption ... but heartbreak for New Zealand fans, whose team did not qualify