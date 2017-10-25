Image copyright EPA Image caption Hector Trujillo was arrested in December 2015 in Forida, during a Disney cruise with his family.

A former Guatemalan judge who led his country's football federation has become the first person to be sentenced in a US investigation into corruption in Fifa.

Hector Trujillo was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy.

He admitted to accepting almost $200,000 in bribes from a sports marketing company.

The US has indicted around 40 football and marketing executives.

Mr Trujillo admitted offering media and marketing rights to Guatemala's World Cup qualifier matches in return for bribes.

The US investigation was first revealed in May 2015 and has seen federal prosecutors in New York indict around 40 sports and football executives linked to football in the Americas.

Many of the charges involve bribes paid around the organisation of regional tournaments and World Cup qualifying games.

Prosecutors in Switzerland have also been investigating and Fifa has conducted internal enquiries.