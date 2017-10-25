Image copyright EPA Image caption President Michel Temer denies any wrongdoing

Brazil's President Michel Temer has gone to hospital for tests, as Congress is due to consider whether he should face a corruption trial.

Mr Temer's doctor diagnosed a urinary obstruction causing pain and advised the examination, the presidency said.

Prosecutors accuse Mr Temer of obstructing justice and racketeering ,which he denies.

He is expected to secure enough support in the lower chamber to survive the vote which is expected shortly.

Last week, the congressional justice committee rejected the charges.

The charges stem from a corruption case involving the world's largest meat-packing firm, JBS. Mr Temer survived a similar congressional vote in August on bribery charges.

Mr Temer can only face trial with the approval of two-thirds of the lower house of Congress.

He is currently facing the worst approval ratings in Brazilian history, but lawmakers seem prepared to protect him again, correspondents say.

Mr Temer became president last year following the impeachment of his predecessor, Dilma Rousseff.

She was found guilty of tampering with the government accounts in order to hide a growing deficit ahead of her re-election in 2014.