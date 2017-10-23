Mexico's skeleton parade celebrates the dead
In the run-up to the Day of the Dead, Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons.
Reuters
Hundreds of people dressed as skeletons to take part in a parade celebrating the dead. They were surrounded by marigolds, a flower which is thought to guide the spirit of the dead with its vivid colours and scent.
AFP
Make-up artists were on hand all day to make participants look like La Catrina, the name given to an elegant skeletal figure popular in Mexican culture.
AFP
The event, held in the run-up to the Day of the Dead celebrations on 1 and 2 November, is aimed at all ages and whole families dressed up to take part in the parade.
AFP
While La Catrina is a female figure, there were also plenty of catrines, La Catrina's male equivalent, on parade.
AFP
Couples proved romance is not dead in the afterlife. Day of the Dead parades were not held on a big scale in the capital until they were popularised by the James Bond film Spectre last year.
AFP
Since then, Mexicans have taken to it with gusto, even getting out their wedding dresses to get the perfect Catrina look.
AFP
Elegance is key to being a good Catrina.
AFP
Beards are as trendy in the afterlife as they are among the living hipsters.