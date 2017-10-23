Mexico's skeleton parade celebrates the dead

In the run-up to the Day of the Dead, Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons.

  • A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico October 22, 201 Reuters

    Hundreds of people dressed as skeletons to take part in a parade celebrating the dead. They were surrounded by marigolds, a flower which is thought to guide the spirit of the dead with its vivid colours and scent.

  • A woman disguised as "Catrina" (Mexican representation of death) takes part in the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 22, 201 AFP

    Make-up artists were on hand all day to make participants look like La Catrina, the name given to an elegant skeletal figure popular in Mexican culture.

  • People fancy dressed as "Catrina" take part in the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 22, 2017. AFP

    The event, held in the run-up to the Day of the Dead celebrations on 1 and 2 November, is aimed at all ages and whole families dressed up to take part in the parade.

  • People disguised as "Catrina" (Mexican representation of death) take part in the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 22, 2017 AFP

    While La Catrina is a female figure, there were also plenty of catrines, La Catrina's male equivalent, on parade.

  • People fancy dressed as "Catrina" take part in the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 22, 2017. AFP

    Couples proved romance is not dead in the afterlife. Day of the Dead parades were not held on a big scale in the capital until they were popularised by the James Bond film Spectre last year.

  • People fancy dressed as "Catrina" take part in the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 22, 2017. AFP

    Since then, Mexicans have taken to it with gusto, even getting out their wedding dresses to get the perfect Catrina look.

  • People fancy dressed as "Catrina" take part in the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 22, 2017. AFP

    Elegance is key to being a good Catrina.

  • People fancy dressed as "Catrina" take part in the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 22, 2017. AFP

    Beards are as trendy in the afterlife as they are among the living hipsters.

More on this story