Image copyright Creative Commons Image caption The plane that crashed was similar to the Piper J-3 aircraft pictured

A plane has crashed in Uruguay during a memorial event marking the anniversary of the 1972 Andes flight disaster.

Rescue workers are searching for the light aircraft's missing co-pilot.

The two men on board the Piper J-3 had been attending a beachside anniversary barbecue near Montevideo, according to Uruguayan media.

A survivor of the 1972 disaster, which was dramatised in the Hollywood film Alive, said he watched the light aircraft fall into the sea.

The pilot reportedly swam to safety.

Images of the scene showed the plane's yellow tail poking out of the water as rescue boats circled, close to Playa Pascual.

The Chilean co-pilot who is missing, Fernando González Foretic, has worked as a doctor to the Chilean rugby team and Santiago's Universidad Católica football team, according to Uruguayan newspaper El País.

He was part of a group gathering for a meal the day after the annual Uruguay-versus-Chile Friendship Cup rugby match commemorating the 1972 accident, which led to the deaths of 29 people.

The series of events were arranged in the run-up to the 45th anniversary on Friday.

A survivor of the original crash, Roberto Canessa, told the newspaper the Piper J-3 plane "took off and fell", close to where the large group had gathered on Sunday.

"I am with the Chileans, who are very sad. I am accompanying them. I feel really bad," he added, before excusing himself from making further statements.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Survivors of the 1972 crash with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (back row, centre-left) and Chilean mule driver Sergio Catalan (back row, centre), who helped bring them back to safety

The crash on 13 October 1972 happened when a Uruguayan amateur rugby club, the Christian Brothers, and their friends and relatives, were flying to Chile to play a game.

The memorial match, which has been taking annually place for 44 years, alternately in Chile and Uruguay, is held to mark the match that never happened.

Twelve were killed in the crash, six died in the next few days, and 11 more died due to the lack of food and harsh conditions they faced.

Those who were left were forced to eat the bodies of the dead in order to have any chance of living long enough to be rescued.