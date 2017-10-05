At least four children have been killed in Brazil after a security guard allegedly set fire to a childcare centre.

Military police said the man also set himself alight at the building in Janauba, Minas Gerais state.

Video footage showed chaotic scenes outside, as parents cried and panicked as the news broke.

Full details and the number of injuries are not yet known.

President Michel Temer tweeted: "I'm very sorry about this tragedy involving children in Janaúba. I want to express my sympathy to the families."

"This must be a very, very painful loss," he added.