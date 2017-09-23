Brazil's army sent to quell Rio favela violence

Soldiers are sent to help Rio police after heavily-armed drug gangs fought over its biggest favela.

  • Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 22, 2017. REUTERS Reuters

    The Brazilian army was deployed in one of Rio de Janeiro's largest favelas, Rocinha, after six days of clashes between rival drug gangs. The shanty town is home to an estimated 70,000 people living on hillsides overlooking wealthy western Rio.

  • Policemen and journalists take cover during an operation to fight heavily armed drug traffickers at the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 22, 2017. AFP

    A major highway running past the shanty town was closed for hours because of a gun battle between the police and criminals that caused traffic jams on one of the city's main east-west arteries. Deep budget cuts to all Rio's public services because of the economic crisis has weakened police resources in the favelas.

  • Workers of a school transport company wait with schoolchildren at the entrance of the Rocinha favela during a joint operation by the Police and Brazilian Armed Forces to fight heavily armed drug traffickers there, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 22, 2017. AFP

    Tens of thousands of students at a nearby university were ordered to stay at home and local schools remained closed. Gunshots could be heard from inside Rocinha and black smoke rose from the higher streets. Drug gang leaders have been returning to dispute their drug territories after having been temporarily ousted during the World Cup and the Olympics.

  • Members of the police and the armed forces take part in an operation to fight heavily-armed drug traffickers at the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 22, 2017 AFP

    Violence is common in favelas, home to almost a quarter of Rio's population, with drug gangs controlling much of the territory. People have grown used to trying to carry out their daily lives against a background of permanent conflict between the police and drug gangs.

  • Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 22, 2017. Reuters

    As the situation spun out of control, Defence Minister Raul Jungmann responded to pleas from locals for help to calm the situation and ordered 950 troops onto the streets, as well as 10 armoured cars. There were shootouts in four other favelas as well.

  • Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 22, 2017. REUTERS Reuters

    Locals said they hadn't seen anything as bad in years. BBC Brasil's Rio reporter, Julia Carneiro said people have been complaining that attention is given to the daily violence endured by favela dwellers only when it affects richer areas of the city. She said the armed forces have been patrolling Rio favelas since July to little effect.

