Mexico quake: Where buildings collapsed

Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico killing more than 200 people. The 7.1 magnitude quake brought down dozens of buildings in the capital, Mexico City, including a school, leaving many children dead.

Although the quake hit 120km (75 miles) from Mexico City, it still toppled buildings in the capital

The prolonged tremor, which hit at 13:14 local time (18:14 GMT), is the deadliest to hit country in more than 30 years.

Buildings swayed violently, structures fell apart and dozens collapsed entirely. Thousands of residents fled onto the streets.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said buildings at 44 locations had collapsed or were badly damaged. These are said to include a six-storey blocks of flats, a supermarket and a factory.

Just under half of the deaths announced so far were in the capital.

As many as 37 people - 32 children and five adults - died when the Enrique Rébsamen elementary school collapsed in Mexico City's southern Coapa district, according to local media.

Mexico's National Civil Protection System has mapped the damage caused so far.

The tremor caused 'very strong' shaking

The earthquake was centred south-east of Mexico City near Atencingo in Puebla state, about 120km (75 miles) from the capital and had a depth of 51km, the US Geological Survey said.

Along with Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Mexico states have also been badly affected. Many experienced "very strong" shaking - a seven on a one to 10 scale of earthquake shaking intensity.

At this level of intensity, people have difficulty standing, furniture is likely to overturn or break and poorly-constructed buildings will suffer considerable damage.

The earthquake was the second major tremor to hit Mexico in two weeks and came on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that flattened much of Mexico City, killing up to 10,000 people and leaving 30,000 others injured.

Mexico is one of the worst possible places for earthquakes

Mexico is one of the most seismically active places on Earth.

It sits on top of three of Earth's largest tectonic plates - the North American plate, the Cocos Plate, and the Pacific Plate.

The country's two most recent earthquakes occurred when the Cocos plate, which carries the Pacific Ocean floor, travelled under the North American plate, the platform for most of the Mexican landmass.

Mexico City is especially prone to severe damage because it is built on an ancient lakebed that amplifies the effect of earthquakes.

The latest earthquake caused more damage because it was nearer populated areas

The earthquake on 7 September was more than 30 times more energetic than the latest one, but despite this, the 19 September quake caused more damage, writes the BBC's Jonathan Amos.

Tuesday's event was closer to more populated areas and in Mexico City it impacted an urban centre, which sits on the types of loose soils that make the shaking worse.