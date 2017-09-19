In pictures: Huge earthquake rocks Mexico
Images from Mexico where a 7.1 magnitude earthquake south of the capital has toppled buildings.
-
AFP
The quake struck at lunchtime, sending people fleeing in the streets of Mexico City
-
AFP
The tremor punched holes in the side of multi-storey buildings in the capital
-
AFP
Some buildings collapsed and people clambered over debris to search for survivors
-
AFP
Ordinary people and emergency workers alike joined in the frantic search
-
AFP
People stood dazed in the street
-
EPA
Cars were buried in rubble
-
Reuters
The quake comes just over a week since another quake killed 90 people