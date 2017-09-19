From the section

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake has hit central Mexico, the US Geological Survey says.

The tremor was felt in the capital, Mexico City, causing the partial collapse of at least one building, television pictures showed.

Thousands of people were out on the streets as a precaution, local media reported.

Earlier this month, a powerful 8.1 magnitude killed at least 90 people in the country.

The quake hit the state of Puebla at a depth of 32 miles (51 km).