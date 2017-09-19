Mexico: Powerful earthquake strikes south
- 19 September 2017
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake has hit central Mexico, the US Geological Survey says.
The tremor was felt in the capital, Mexico City, causing the partial collapse of at least one building, television pictures showed.
Thousands of people were out on the streets as a precaution, local media reported.
Earlier this month, a powerful 8.1 magnitude killed at least 90 people in the country.
The quake hit the state of Puebla at a depth of 32 miles (51 km).