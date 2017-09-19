Image copyright Facebook

The fury with which Hurricane Maria tore into the Caribbean island of Dominica was revealed in a series of Facebook posts by its Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

As the core of the category five storm slammed into the island with sustained winds of 260km/h (160mph), Mr Skerrit described its impact on those hunkering down.

One meteorologist said Dominica was being "obliterated". Mr Skerrit could clearly feel the force of the storm.

Then, as the winds tore the roof from the building, the PM seemed to think all might be lost.

But it appears help was at hand.

The condition of Mr Skerrit and those he was sheltering with are not yet clear. The eye of the storm is passing over Dominica and heading towards other islands.