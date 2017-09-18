Image copyright NASA Image caption Maria is moving roughly along the same path as Irma, which devastated the Caribbean this month

Hurricane Maria has strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" category four hurricane, US forecasters say, as it heads towards the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.

It is due to hit the islands on Monday night local time.

Maria is moving roughly along the same path as Irma, the hurricane that devastated the region this month.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, St Martin, St Barts, Saba, St Eustatius and Anguilla.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Martinique, St Lucia and the US and British Virgin Islands.

Some of these islands are still recovering after being hit by Hurricane Irma - a category five hurricane which left at least 37 people dead and caused billions of dollars' worth of damage.

The Leeward Islands - where Maria will first strike - includes Antigua and Barbuda. The latter island was evacuated after being devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that heavy rainfall caused by the hurricane "could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides".

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the NHC said.

It also forecasts a maximum potential rainfall of 51cm (20in) in some areas of the central and southern Leeward Islands - including Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands - through to Wednesday night.

In the British Virgin Islands, the authorities fear Maria could whip up and throw the debris left behind by Hurricane Irma.

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Maynard, a Royal Marine deployed to the British Virgin Islands, told the Press Association the hurricane could pick the debris up, "spin it around, and throw it like ammunition".

"It could cause potentially more casualties and fatalities than Irma did," he added.

Image caption The Leeward Islands - where Maria will first strike - includes Antigua and Barbuda

The UK Government says it is "concerned that Hurricane Maria, which is strengthening as it approaches the Leeward Islands, could hit the UK's Overseas Territories in the Caribbean already affected as well as Montserrat."

It said more than 1300 military troops are staying put in the region and an additional 42 strong military resilience team has been deployed to the British Virgin Islands prior to Hurricane Maria.

In the French territory of Guadeloupe, schools, businesses and government buildings have all been closed and severe flooding is predicted. The French government have ordered low-lying areas on the islands to be evacuated, AFP report.

Preparations have also begun in Puerto Rico, where Maria is expected to bring strong winds on Tuesday.