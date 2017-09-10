Latin America & Caribbean

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 90

Aerial shot of damages housing reduced to rubble in Ixtaltepac, Oaxaca Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some properties in the state of Oaxaca have been reduced to rubble

At least 90 people have died in Thursday's 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico, officials have confirmed.

A government spokesman said 71 people had been killed in the south-west state of Oaxaca alone.

Hundreds of families have reportedly been camping in the streets, afraid of the dangers of aftershocks. The Mexican Seismological Service said 721 had been recorded since the initial tremor.

The earthquake was the strongest the country has seen in a century.

On Friday, the country's east coast was also hit by tropical storm Katia.

Two people died in mudslides after heavy rain fall.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption People were killed in the Xalapa neighbourhood after tropical storm Katia hit the country's east
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Thousands were left without power after the storm dissipated inland on Saturday
Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the other side of the country, rescuers continued to search for quake survivors in the rubble throughout Saturday
Image copyright AFP/GETTY
Image caption Casualties of Thursday night's earthquake are treated in a hospital shelter in Juchitan de Zaragoza
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Centres with emergency provisions have been set up for survivors
Image copyright AFP/getty
Image caption Mourners pictured at a funeral of 85-year-old Casimiro Rey, killed in the earthquake
Image copyright AFP/GETTY
Image caption Sifting through the rubble in Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca
Image copyright AFP/GETTY
Image caption Most of the confirmed deaths are concentrated in Oaxaca
Image copyright AFP/GETTY
Image caption Volunteers and emergency workers sort through supplies

