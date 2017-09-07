Colombians give Pope Francis rapturous welcome

Pope Francis is visiting the country until 10 September to express his support for the peace process.

  • Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodríguez (R) look on as Pope Francis (C) greets children after disembarking from an aircraft upon his arrival at Bogotá on 6 September 2017. AFP

    Francis arrived in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, on Wednesday. He was met off the Alitalia plane by President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife María Clemencia Rodríguez. who introduced him to a group of children.

  • Pope Francis speaks with media while on board his plane bound to Bogota, Colombia, September 6, 2017 Reuters

    The plane's flight path had to be changed to avoid Hurricane Irma. Instead of flying over Puerto Rico, the plane instead took a route over Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad. Thanks to wireless internet on the flight, journalists on board were able to file live updates.

  • Pope Francis greets the faithful at the Apostolic Nunciature to Colombia in Bogota wearing a ruana. Reuters

    Pope Francis was given a "ruana", a type of poncho traditionally worn in the Andes region of Colombia and Venezuela.

  • Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile, upon arrival in Bogotá on 6 September 2017. AFP

    Thousands of people lined the route the Popemobile took through the streets of Bogotá.

  • Faithful wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Bogotá, Colombia, September 6, 2017 Reuters

    The atmosphere was joyous and members of the security forces were happy to take pictures of those gathering to greet the Pope

  • The faithful wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Bogotá, Colombia, September 6, 2017 Reuters

    Others came prepared with selfie sticks.

  • Pope Francis (L) greets people from his Popemobile after arriving at the CATAM airfield in Bogotá, Colombia, 06 September 2017. EPA

    Pope Francis praised local people for the "heroism" they showed during Colombia's more than five-decade-long armed conflict.

  • Brayan Fernandez, one of the children from the District's Institute for the Protection of Childhood and Youth, shows a rosary he was given by Pope Francis at the Papal Nunciature in Bogotá, Colombia, 6 September EPA

    Brayan Fernandez shows off a rosary he was given by the Pope. Francis asked young people gathered in front of the papal mission to not lose hope. "Don't let yourselves be beaten," he said.