In pictures: Irma ravages Caribbean

The highest-category storm tears a path through islands, with Florida on alert.

  • Member of a rescue team in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

    This is Puerto Rico. Half of homes and businesses were left without power and parts of the island are flooded

  • Fajardo, Puerto Rico Reuters

    The hurricane is at category five, the highest possible storm ranking

  • Police cars driving past palm trees blowing in gale in San Juan, Puerto Rico Reuters

    San Juan in Puerto Rico. The eye passed less close than expected

  • A slipway leading into floodwater with a flooded house beyond it, then the sea on Saint-Barthélemy AFP

    Houses, beaches and slipways were flooded at Gustavia on Saint-Barthélemy

  • Wrecked sea front at Gustavia on Saint-Barthélemy Facebook/ Kevin Barrallon

    Local official Daniel Gibbs said 85% of Saint-Barthélemy was destroyed