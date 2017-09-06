Hurricane Irma: Everything you need to know

Image copyright Royal Netherlands Navy Image caption Hurricane Irma has battered several Caribbean islands and is heading west

Hurricane Irma is forecast to remain a dangerous storm, in the top two categories for hurricane power, for at least two days.

It has already battered a number of islands in the Caribbean - but how dangerous is it, and where will it go next?

How big and powerful is Hurricane Irma?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nasa shares video of Hurricane Irma viewed from space

Hurricane Irma is making headlines as the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade.

It took that title once its wind speeds matched those of Hurricane Felix (September 2007), but it has since strengthened to match Hurricane Wilma (October 2005).

The Saffir-Simpson scale is used to judge the power of a hurricane. Hurricane Irma has reached category five, the highest possible classification.

The huge storm is carrying wind speeds of 295km/h (185mph).

It is moving relatively slowly, at about 26km/h, towards the southern US coast from the Atlantic.

Where is it going to hit?

In the early Wednesday forecast, the US National Hurricane Centre said the storm's core was due to pass over the north end of the British Virgin Islands, touch the north of Puerto Rico on Wednesday evening, and pass near the Dominican Republic coastline on Thursday.

The NHC has two types of warnings for this scenario: a hurricane warning ("preparations to protect life and property should be rushed") and a hurricane watch ("hurricane conditions are possible").

On Wednesday afternoon, hurricane warnings were in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis

Saba, St Eustatius and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

British Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with

Haiti

Guadeloupe

South-eastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands

While the less pressing, yet important, hurricane watch was targeted at:

Haiti, from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St Nicholas

Turks and Caicos Islands

South-eastern Bahamas

Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

Central Bahamas

The NHC is constantly releasing new advisories. You can read the latest reports at the National Hurricane Centre.

Where is Hurricane Irma headed? Will it hit Florida and other parts of the US?

A caveat: forecasters projecting the direction of the storm warn that they could be wrong. The projected path should not be seen as a guarantee of safety for those in nearby regions.

Irma is currently veering north-west, and is likely to skirt the north of Haiti on Friday, move over or near Cuba on Saturday and Sunday, possibly striking islands off Florida. The projection for Monday is that it will reach mainland Florida but again, that forecast is far from certain, and we do not know how powerful the storm will be by then.

Nonetheless, Florida's governor is warning the population not to take risks, warning that it is stronger than Hurricane Andrew (August 1992), which killed 65 people.

"We can rebuild your home, but we cannot rebuild your life," he said.

Some of Florida's coastal and island regions are subject to mandatory evacuations. Residents in Miami are clearing out supermarket shelves, having been advised to stockpile three days' worth of food and water.

Is it getting stronger or weaker?

Hurricane Irma has been getting progressively stronger. On 4 September, it was a category three storm with winds of 195km/h. The next day, it was a category four, with speeds of 220km/h, and it's now at 295km/h.

The latest forecast predicts that the storm's power will fluctuate "but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category four or five hurricane during the next couple of days".

It is not entirely clear how things will progress any further out than that, when the storm is projected to reach Cuba and Florida.

Is the storm truly dangerous?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Weather: A hurricane the size of France

At the moment, official forecasters are calling Hurricane Irma "extremely dangerous" and "potentially catastrophic".

The threat to humans and property is unpredictable - we will not know the fallout until later.

Hurricane Wilma, in 2005, had similar wind speeds and killed 87 people, costing billions in damage. But wind speeds are not always a good indicator of the damage a storm could do.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew, which was less powerful, killed almost 600 people - more than 500 in Haiti. The NHC's final report said that poorly constructed homes were "completely destroyed" by winds.

Extreme weather patterns are complex, and where the storm hits and how prepared the populace are may have a significant effect.

How much damage has it caused?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gales and flooded cars in St Martin

There is no news yet on any casualties.

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda said no lives were lost during the storm's passage, and damage was minimal. He attributed the "stunning results" to widespread preparation and co-operation.

"People heeded the warnings of my government to treat Hurricane Irma with absolute seriousness, and everyone did."

Not everywhere has been so lucky. In the French overseas territory of Saint Martin, French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said the four "most solid" buildings on the island had been destroyed.

The Hurricane has destroyed buildings and caused major flooding on several French island territories in the Caribbean.

The French government earlier said it was worried about thousands of people who had refused to seek shelter.

Are flights delayed or cancelled?

Flights between many of the islands, which include the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe and the British Virgin Islands, have been cancelled. Antigua's airport was closed on Wednesday.

British Airways cancelled some flights, and sent an empty aircraft to Antigua to bring 326 travellers home early.

In Florida, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported dozens of delays and cancellations, though it remained open. Miami airport said it was still open, but would halt operations when wind speeds in the area reached 55mph.

Other airports in the state were advising passengers to check flight status with their airlines.

What about storms Jose and Katina?

Image caption Only Irma is a hurricane: Jose and Katia are both classed as tropical storms

There are two other storms of concern at the moment - tropical storms Jose and Katia. Storms are named in alphabetical order as they happen, so after Irma come names beginning with J and K.

Tropical storm Jose is "close to hurricane strength", the NHC says, but it is about 1,825km (1,134 miles) east of the lesser Antilles, and so there are no warnings in effect.

Katia, another tropical storm, is about 280km north of Veracruz in Mexico.

It is forecast to become a hurricane, and the NHC said a hurricane watch "could be required for portions of the Mexican state of Veracruz later today".