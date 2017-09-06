Hurricane Irma: Visual guide

Image copyright NOAA/Reuters

The most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade has begun to hit islands in the Caribbean, bringing winds of up to 300km/h (185mph).

The category five hurricane, the highest possible level, first hit Antigua and Barbuda, before moving on to the Leeward Islands. It is then expected to move on towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The Bahamas is launching the "largest evacuation in its history", while in the US, residents of Florida's Key West area have been told they must leave their homes.

Irma's clouds are very, very cold

Infrared data from the NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite on 4 September revealed very cold, very high, powerful thunderstorms on Irma's western side.

Storms with cloud tops reaching very low temperatures have the capability to generate "very heavy rainfall", according to Nasa.

Infrared image of Irma, 4 September 04:32 local time (16:32 GMT)

Cloud top temperatures in at the centre of the storm were near minus 83.5C (minus 117.7F), Nasa said.

Irma grew in strength over a few days

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey could still be seen by satellite when Irma crossed the Atlantic towards the Caribbean.

Irma and remnants of Hurricane Harvey, 2 September

Irma was just a category two storm seen here on 2 September, but soon became category three.

Irma, 4 September

By 4 September, the storm was creating winds of near 115mph (185 km/h), and was moving westwards at about 14mph (22 km/h).

Image copyright NASA/NOAA/EPA

Irma, 5 September

Between 2 and 5 September Irma strengthened from a category three to a category five storm, the highest possible level.

Irma will hit many places

The storm is expected to pass over many of the Caribbean's islands before reaching the US on Saturday.

There are hurricane warnings for:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis

Saba, St Eustatius and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

The British Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

Dominican Republic, for the northern region

Guadeloupe

Meanwhile, a third tropical storm, Jose, has formed further out in the Atlantic behind Irma, and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.