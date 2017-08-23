Brazil boat sinks killing at least seven in Amazon region
At least seven people were killed when a boat carrying about 70 passengers sank in Brazil's Amazon region, local authorities say.
At least 25 people have reportedly been rescued but dozens are still missing.
Police are investigating what may have caused the vessel to sink and whether it may have been carrying more passengers than it should.
The boat was travelling overnight from the city of Santarém to Vitória do Xingu in the state of Para.