Brazil police raid Rio suburb Niteroi in crime crackdown

Image copyright AFP Image caption Armed marine officers descended on the streets of Niteroi on Friday morning

About 2,500 police officers and military personnel have raided a suburb of the Brazilian capital Rio de Janeiro.

Armed security forces, wearing camouflage uniforms, swept through Niteroi, a crime hot spot in east Rio.

Violence has been on the rise in Rio since the end of the Olympics nearly a year ago, with violent gangs operating in the city's favelas.

More than 90 police officers have been killed in Rio state so far this year.

Last month the government deployed more than 10,000 soldiers and police to fight organised crime in Rio.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police served 26 arrest warrants and conducted 34 searches, AFP news agency reports

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police stopped and searched people on the streets