Fugitive Brazil singer held in Paris over deadly fight

French police have arrested Brazilian singer Valterson Ferreira Cantuaria in Paris in connection with a deadly fight.

The singer, better known by his stage name Toddy Cantuaria, is suspected of punching an Argentine tourist outside a nightclub in Rio de Janeiro in March.

The tourist, 28-year-old Matías Sebastian Carena, fell to the ground and hit his head.

He later died of the head injuries he had sustained as a result of the fight.

Rio police suspect Mr Cantuaria of delivering the blow which knocked Mr Carena out.

The punch-up in the fashionable Ipanema area of the city was captured on CCTV.

Local media reported at the time that the fight had broken out in a nightclub over the price of cocktails.

The CCTV footage shows a man punching Mr Carena, who falls to the ground. Another kicks him, while a third hits him with a crutch.

Rio police issued arrest warrants for four suspects, among them Mr Cantuaria, who was part of Brazilian band Karametade.

Before he could be arrested, Mr Cantuaria fled to Madrid and from there to Paris.

Mr Cantuaria is expected to be extradited to Brazil soon where he will go on trial and could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.