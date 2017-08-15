Venezuelans join 'anti-imperialist march' against Trump
Thousands of Venezuelans heed a call by President Nicolás Maduro to march in protest at the US president.
-
EPA
President Maduro called the march in response to a warning made by US President Donald Trump on Friday in which Mr Trump said that he would not rule out a “military option” to quell the chaos in Venezuela caused by a worsening economic and political crisis.
-
Reuters
President Maduro told his supporters that "imperialism has entered a phase of desperation". He also announced nationwide civic and military drills would be held later this month.
-
Reuters
President Trump's comments were widely rejected by regional leaders, Venezuelan opposition politicians and those marching in the streets on Monday.
-
Reuters
Many of those who turned out to march were members of the National Bolivarian Militia.
-
AFP
The militia was created by the late President Hugo Chávez and its members remain fiercely loyal to the late president.
-
AFP
An activist dressed like a Bolivarian revolutionary confronted another dressed as Uncle Sam while a woman representing the Venezuelan constitution looked on.
-
AFP
Others carried a huge painting of Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar through the streets of the capital.
-
AFP
Earlier Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino delivered a televised speech to members of the armed forces at Fort Tiuna. Gen Padrino called on Venezuelans to take sides: "You are either a Venezuelan patriot or pro-Yankee."