Venezuela arrests over 'uprising attempt'
- 6 August 2017
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A leading member of the Venezuelan government says arrests have been made after soldiers apparently tried to launch an uprising against President Maduro.
The ruling Socialist Party's deputy leader, Diosdado Cabello, called it a "terrorist attack" on Twitter.
A video circulated on social media of a group calling themselves the 41st Brigade.
It happened in Valencia in Carabobo state in the country's north-west.