Latin America & Caribbean

Venezuela arrests over 'uprising attempt'

Breaking News image

A leading member of the Venezuelan government says arrests have been made after soldiers apparently tried to launch an uprising against President Maduro.

The ruling Socialist Party's deputy leader, Diosdado Cabello, called it a "terrorist attack" on Twitter.

A video circulated on social media of a group calling themselves the 41st Brigade.

It happened in Valencia in Carabobo state in the country's north-west.