Venezuela crisis: Jailed Maduro critic returned to house arrest

Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Ledezma has been returned to house arrest after spending three days in jail, his wife has confirmed.

The mayor of Caracas was detained with fellow opposition leader Leopoldo López and accused of trying to destabilise the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Both had urged protests against a controversial vote held last Sunday.

US President Donald Trump had said he held President Maduro "personally responsible" for their safety.

Sunday's vote was held to approve the formation of a constituent assembly.

The new assembly will have the power to rewrite the constitution and override decisions by the opposition-controlled congress.

Its members were elected in a vote that was boycotted by the opposition and held amid widespread protests. At least 10 people were killed.

The assembly is scheduled to be sworn in later on Friday. Opponents have vowed new mass protests and the office of the attorney general said state prosecutors had filed a case to block the inauguration because of alleged fraud during the vote.

Mr Ledezma's wife, Mitzy Capriles de Ledezma, said via Twitter early on Friday: "Several minutes ago, Antonio was unexpectedly returned by the Sebin (intelligence agency) to our home.

"We thank the people of Venezuela and the international community for their concern and solidarity."

The circumstances surrounding Mr López's detention are unknown.

The pair had been taken to a military prison on Tuesday.

Videos showed both Mr López and Mr Ledezma being detained by members of Sebin.

In a statement, President Trump said the US condemned the actions of the "Maduro dictatorship".

The two opposition leaders were "political prisoners being held illegally by the regime", he added.

"The United States holds Maduro - who publicly announced just hours earlier that he would move against his political opposition - personally responsible for the health and safety of Mr López, Mr Ledezma and any others seized."

President Maduro insists the poll was a "vote for the revolution", arguing that the move would create peace and foster dialogue by bringing together different sectors of Venezuela's polarised society.

Both Mr Ledezma and Mr López were key figures in the wave of protests which swept through Venezuela in 2014 in which 43 people from both sides of the political divide were killed.

They have played a less prominent role in the most recent protests because they have been under house arrest but their video messages still get reported and shared widely on opposition websites.

Leopoldo López

46-year-old leader and founder of the Venezuelan opposition People's Will (Voluntad Popular) party

Sentenced to 13 years and nine months in jail in September 2015 for incitement to violence

Has always denied any wrongdoing, his wife heads an international campaign for his release

Released from military prison and put under house arrest on 8 July 2017 for "health reasons"

Published a video on YouTube on 25 July urging Venezuelans to protest against the constituent assembly and the military

Antonio Ledezma

