Venezuela vote: Turnout figure 'tampered with'

Violent clashes erupted during the disputed vote

Turnout numbers for Sunday's controversial vote in Venezuela were "tampered with", the company running the polling has alleged.

The CEO of Smartmatic, Antonio Mugica, made the comments at a press conference in London.

Venezuela's electoral authorities said the turnout for the elections for a new constituent assembly had been 41.5%.

But the opposition said the figures had been inflated.

"It is with the deepest regret that we have to report that the turnout numbers on Sunday 30th July for the Constituent Assembly in Venezuela were tampered with," Mr Mugica said.

He added that although his company had recorded the true number of voters, a full audit would have to take place before he could give the figure.

During the vote, Venezuelans were asked to select more than 500 representatives to make up a constituent assembly.

The opposition which, boycotted the vote, saw it as a power grab by President Nicolás Maduro.