Venezuelan activist killed in protest as voting starts
An opposition activist is among a number of people to have killed in Venezuela as voting starts in controversial assembly elections.
Ricardo Campos, a youth secretary with the opposition Acción Democrática party, was shot dead during a protest, the head of the national assembly said.
Voting has started to elect a new assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution.
The opposition says it is a power grab by President Nicolás Maduro.
It is boycotting the vote,