Venezuelan activist killed in protest as voting starts

An opposition activist is among a number of people to have killed in Venezuela as voting starts in controversial assembly elections.

Ricardo Campos, a youth secretary with the opposition Acción Democrática party, was shot dead during a protest, the head of the national assembly said.

Voting has started to elect a new assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution.

The opposition says it is a power grab by President Nicolás Maduro.

It is boycotting the vote,