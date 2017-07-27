Venezuela crisis: Bans on protests that 'disturb' election

From the section

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The government is outlawing protests from this Friday until Tuesday

Venezuela is banning protests that could "disturb or affect" Sunday's controversial election for a new constituent assembly.

Prison terms of between five and 10 years could be imposed on those contravening the ban, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said.

More than 100 people have been killed since April in violence linked to protests against the assembly.

The opposition sees it as a move towards dictatorship.

It has vowed to go ahead with a mass protest on Friday, despite the measure.

The ban on activity will be in force from Friday until Tuesday.

Alcohol sales are also being suspended.