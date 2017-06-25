Crowded boat sinks on Colombia reservoir

A boat carrying more than 150 people has sunk on a reservoir in north-western Colombia, officials say.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

The four-deck vessel went down on the Penol reservoir in the tourist town of Guatapé, 45km (28 miles) east of Medellín.

A rescue operation is under way. Leisure boats quickly came to the assistance of victims. An air force helicopter has been sent to the area.

"The situation looks serious," a local government official told AFP news agency.

The official added that rescued passengers were being sent to a local hospital in Guatapé.