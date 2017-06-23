Colombia conflict: Two Dutch journalists ''freed by rebels'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protests have been held across Colombia this week to demand the release of the two Dutch journalists

Two Dutch journalists who were abducted in Colombia last weekend have been released, ELN rebels have said.

They say that Derk Bolt and Eugenio Follender have been "freed in perfect condition" following their abduction near the border with Venezuela.

But the Dutch embassy in Colombia told the BBC they had no information about the claim, which could not be verified.

It was feared the kidnappings could disrupt peace talks the left-wing ELN is holding with the government.

Mr Bolt and Mr Follender were searching for the mother of a Colombian child adopted in the Netherlands.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The ELN is the second most important guerrilla group in Colombia after the Farc (16 June 2013)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Colombia army sent specialist forces to search for the missing pair

Last year the ELN kidnapped a Spanish journalist and several Colombians in the same area. All were later released.

The ELN is the second largest left-wing guerrilla group in Colombia, behind the Farc.

The Farc signed a peace deal with the government last November, are coming to the end of a disarmament process and are preparing to enter civilian life. The ELN only started peace talks in February this year.