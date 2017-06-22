Guatemala landslide death toll rises to 12

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A bus was buried as the landslide came down onto a hillside road

The number of people killed in a landslide in Guatemala has risen to 12 after a 94-year-old man who was rescued on Tuesday died in hospital.

Heavy rains caused the mudslide in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma.

A minibus carrying 10 people to work was buried by the mudslide which came down the Wachuná hillside. All passengers on board were killed.

During last year's rainy season, which lasts from April to November, 15 people were killed in landslides.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The landslide hit a hillside road and the homes below it

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some homes were left beyond repair

One of Guatemala's most deadly landslides hit the mountain village of El Cambray in October 2015.

More than 200 homes were buried and an estimated 280 people died.

Guatemalan Vice-President Jafeth Cabrera said the situation this year was particularly worrying as much of the soil was already saturated with water.