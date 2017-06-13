Colombia's Farc hand over a further 30% of weapons

Image copyright EPA Image caption A second batch of weapons was handed to members of the UN mission in Colombia

Colombia's Farc rebel group has handed over a further 30% of its weapons to United Nations inspectors as part of the historic peace accord it signed last year.

President Juan Manuel Santos said the gesture showed that the agreement with the rebels was going ahead as planned.

The Farc have now decommissioned 60% of their weapons.

Under the terms of the accord, the Farc has agreed to give up more than five decades of armed struggle.

"This is a historic day. Peace will be built little by little, like a cathedral, which you build brick by brick," said Mr Santos.

'Totally committed'

He was due to attend the decommissioning ceremony in south-western Cauca region, but could not reach the area because of bad weather.

It went ahead with Farc leaders and UN officials at La Elvira, one of several transition zones where Farc rebels have been gathering before they are allowed to rejoin civilian life.

"We are totally committed to peace and will do all we can to help build this country we dream of," said a Farc leader at the event, Pablo Catatumbo.

The weapons are to be stored at 26 locations around the country.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Farc members have been allowed to rejoin civilian life after receiving UN disarmament certificates

Thousands of rifles and pistols need to be handed over before the Farc - the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - can become a political party.

Farc rebels have until 20 June to hand over all their weapons - a deadline that was extended from an original date of 30 May.

The peace deal was signed after four years of negotiations, held in Cuba.

It was initially rejected in a referendum last October, then reworked a month later and approved by Congress before beginning to be implemented.

For his efforts to reach peace with the Farc, Mr Santos was awarded last year's Nobel Peace Prize.