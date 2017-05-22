Mexican Tarahumara woman wins 50km race wearing only sandals

Image copyright Fotografix Image caption The runner had no professional training

A 22-year-old woman from Mexico's Tarahumara indigenous community has won a 50km (31 miles) ultramarathon wearing only sandals.

María Lorena Ramírez defeated 500 other runners from 12 countries in the female category of the Ultra Trail Cerro Rojo in Puebla, in central Mexico.

She ran without any professional gear, and her pair of sandals was reportedly made from recycled tyre rubber.

The Tarahumara are notorious for being excellent runners.

The race was held on 29 April, but only now has word about her victory spread.

Apart from the sandals, she wore a skirt and a scarf in the race. The runner did not have any professional training.

She finished the race at seven hours and three minutes, and was awarded 6,000 pesos ($320; £250).

Reports said her job is herding goats and cattle, walking some 10-15km every day.

Last year, she came second in the 100km category of the Caballo Blanco ultramarathon, in Chihuahua.