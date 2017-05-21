Venezuela protests: Man set alight as death toll rises

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dozens have been killed and hundreds more injured in weeks of anti-government protests

Warning: This article contains images that readers might find disturbing.

Anti-government protesters set an alleged thief alight and a university student lost his life as Venezuelans marked the 50th day of demonstrations.

Orlando José Figuera, 21, suffered burns to 80% of his body after he was engulfed in flames during protests in Caracas on Saturday.

The interior and justice ministry said he had also suffered stab wounds.

Edy Alejandro Teran Aguilar died from a gunshot wound, bringing the total number killed in recent protests to 48.

The attorney general's office said gunmen allegedly opened fire on the demonstrators in the western city of Valera. Two others were wounded.

Protesters demanding President Nicolas Maduro step down and hold elections took to the streets across the country on Saturday to mark the 50th day of the increasingly violent demonstrations which have overwhelmed the country in recent weeks.

It is thought 46 people were injured in the demonstration in eastern Caracas where Mr Figuera was hurt.

Journalist and politician Earle Herrera said the man had been accused of being a thief, according to Globo.com [in Spanish].

Image copyright AFP Image caption Orlando José Figuera was set alight after he was accused of being a thief

Venezuelan Information Minister Ernesto Villegas tweeted it was "growing insanity".

"A human being is set on fire at a 'peaceful demonstration' by the opposition in Caracas," he wrote, posting a video of the incident.

Protests have been taking place across Venezuela for seven weeks, as anger towards Mr Maduro and his government rises.

Seven in ten people are said to oppose Mr Maduro, according to private surveys.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The man was taken to hospital with burns to 80% of his body after the flames were put out

Despite having the world's largest known oil reserves, Venezuela is facing a shortage of many basic items, including food and medicines.

Its economy has collapsed, with inflation expected to top 700% this year, and crime is rampant.

The opposition is calling for early elections and the release of opposition politicians jailed in recent years, saying the socialist governments of Mr Maduro and his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez, have mismanaged the economy since coming to power in 1999.