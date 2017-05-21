Mexican mob attacks Russian over insults in Cancun

Image copyright EPA Image caption A crowd of people stormed Mr Makeev's apartment

A Russian man has been put into protective custody in hospital after he was attacked by a crowd of angry Mexicans in Cancun, authorities say.

Police rescued Aleksei Makeev, 42, on Friday night after the crowd stormed his apartment in the Caribbean resort.

The man had allegedly posted disparaging and insulting remarks about local people in videos on social media.

He was accused of fatally stabbing someone during the affray, the authorities said.

A crowd of locals tried to confront Mr Makeev over his comments, and managed to gain entry into his apartment after the encounter turned violent.

According to local official Guillermo Brahms, a young man who was injured later died in hospital.

Mr Brahms said police managed to rescue Mr Makeev and take him to hospital for treatment. Although he was bloodied in the attack, he is reported to be in a stable condition.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police rescued the man from his apartment on Friday night

Footage of the attack circulated in Mexican media on Saturday, with the attackers heard shouting "You're going to die" and "I'm going to cut your head off".

Police say frequent complaints had been made about Mr Makeev's behaviour and requests had been made to deport him.

Some of the videos he had posted were against a backdrop of swastikas, officials said.