Award-winning Mexican reporter Javier Valdez killed

Image copyright AFP Image caption Javier Valdez had reported extensively on drug trafficking and organised crime in Mexico

Award-winning Mexican journalist Javier Valdez has been shot dead in the north-western state of Sinaloa.

He was killed when unidentified attackers opened fire on his car in the city of Culiacan where Valdez was working, the RioDoce website reports.

Valdez, 50, received the International Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in 2011 for his coverage of drug trafficking.

He is the fifth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year.

After his colleague Miroslava Breach was shot dead in March, Valdez was quoted as saying "No to silence" and "Let them kill us all".

Like Valdez, Breach had reported on organised crime, drug-trafficking and corruption.

At the time, the CPJ said 38 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 1992.