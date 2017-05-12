Venezuela protests: a week in pictures
Photographer Alejandro Cegarra captures some tense moments from anti-government protests in Caracas.
Venezuela's anti-government protests show no sign of abating after an intense week.
People angry with the government of President Nicolas Maduro have been taking to the streets almost daily since the beginning of April.
Many have been injured, and there have been close to 40 protest-related deaths.
These protests took place in the capital, Caracas, where the action has been centred.
Lots of participants wear masks to protect their identities.
Others simply used their own shirts.
Shields have been created from oil drums and other scrap metal.
Volunteers - in distinctive white helmets with a green cross - treat the injured.
The colours of the Venezuelan flag are omnipresent.
However, people of all ages have also been taking part peacefully, avoiding the major conflicts.