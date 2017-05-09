Mexico fireworks explosion kills 14

Image copyright EPA Image caption The explosion completely destroyed the building where the fireworks were stored

Mexican officials say 14 people have been killed after a store of fireworks exploded in a village in Puebla state.

At least five children are said to be among the dead. More than 20 people were also reported injured.

The blast happened on Monday night in San Isidro Huilotepec as villagers were preparing for a saint's day celebration next week.

The authorities say a lit rocket was thrown into a building where the pyrotechnics were kept.

The entire structure, which local media says was an inhabited house, was destroyed by the blast.

In December, more than 30 people were killed in a huge fireworks explosion in a Tultepec, just outside Mexico City.

Tultepec is seen by many Mexicans as "the country's capital of pyrotechnics", and survivors spoke of "hellish scenes" as fireworks took off in all directions, causing panic and destruction.