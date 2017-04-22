Venezuela opposition holds silent march to honour dead
22 April 2017
Thousands of Venezuelans marched in silence to remember those killed in three weeks of protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
In the capital, Caracas, protestors dressed in white were blocked from reaching the office of the Roman Catholic archdiocese.
Similar marches took place across the country.
Opposition leaders blamed the deaths of about 20 people on a heavy-handed police response to their protests.