Mexico newspaper stops printing after reporter shot dead

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Activists say Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists

A regional newspaper in Mexico says the violence against journalists and the lack of punishment for those responsible is forcing it to stop printing.

In an editorial, Norte de Ciudad Juarez said Sunday's edition would be its last.

However, the paper says it will continue to operate online.

Miroslava Breach, a journalist who worked for the paper in Chihuahua city, was shot dead last month.

She was one of three journalists killed in Mexico in March.

Ms Breach had reported extensively on the links between organised crime and politicians in Chihuahua state for Norte de Ciudad Juarez and for La Jornada, a national newspaper based in Mexico City.

Ms Breach was shot eight times in her car outside her home in the state capital, Chihuahua.

One of her children was in the vehicle but was not hurt.

The gunmen left a note saying: "For being a loud-mouth."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Miroslava Breach was the third journalist killed in Mexico in March

Oscar Cantu, editor of Norte de Ciudad Juarez, said (in Spanish): "There are neither the guarantees nor the security to exercise critical, counterbalanced journalism."

"Everything in life has a beginning and an end, and a price to pay, and if the price is life, I am not prepared for any more of my collaborators to pay it, nor am I prepared to pay it either."

At least 38 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 1992 for motives confirmed as related to their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The New York-based media advocacy group says 50 more were killed during the same period for reasons that remain unclear.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Journalists took to the streets to protest after Ms Breach was killed

Last month, the governor of the state of Chihuahua said his government did not have the means to tackle organised crime.

He said he had requested federal resources to help local police fight the drug cartels.