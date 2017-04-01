S Korean cargo ship Stella Daisy vanishes in South Atlantic

A huge South Korean cargo ship which had 24 people on board has gone missing in the South Atlantic.

Officials in Seoul said efforts were under way to rescue two sailors found on a life raft, Yonhap news agency reports.

On Friday, a crew member sent a text saying the Stella Daisy freighter was taking on water.

The Uruguayan navy alerted merchant ships in the area, which began a search.

A navy spokesman said they had reported a strong smell of fuel.

The ship, a Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC) with a capacity of 260,000 tonnes, was being operated by a South Korean company but was flagged to the Marshall Islands, and had eight Filipinos and 16 Koreans on board.

It had departed from Brazil, reports said.