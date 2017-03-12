Runaway bus 'kills 34' in Haitian city of Gonaives

At least 34 people have been killed after a runaway bus veered into crowd in the Haitian city of Gonaives, officials say.

The vehicle reportedly first knocked over two pedestrians, killing one, then tried to flee the scene, AFP news agency reports.

It then rammed into a band of street musicians, leaving dozens dead, according to unconfirmed reports.

Gonaives is located 150km (90 miles) north of the capital, Port au Prince.