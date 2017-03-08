Guatemala children's home blaze 'leaves 19 dead'

Firefighters in Guatemala say that at least 19 people have died in a blaze at a children's care home about 25km (15 miles) south-east of the capital, Guatemala City.

About 25 others were injured in the fire at the Virgen de Asuncion shelter in San Jose Pinula.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

On Tuesday, police intervened after a riot broke out at the home. About 60 children escaped. Some allege they have been mistreated or sexually abused.

Oscar Franco, a spokesman for the volunteer firefighters, told local media: "At least 25 people were injured and transferred to hospitals and we have confirmed 19 bodies."

One police officer said the fire had started with burning mattresses and that the other minors were being taken to safety.

Anxious relatives have gathered outside the shelter.

The children who fled on the eve of the fire said it was due to poor conditions and mistreatment following the riot, which left the facility damaged.

Local reports say the capacity of the home is 400, but that many more children were living there at the time.

The shelter takes in children up to the age of 18 who have suffered abuse or trafficking, or have been abandoned.

But local media say the shelter was also functioning as a juvenile detention centre, to which judges were sending adolescents involved in criminal cases.