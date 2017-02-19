Bogota explosion: Many injured in blast near bullring

Image copyright Gareth Lewis Image caption The mayor's office said 30 people were injured in the explosion

Dozens of people have been injured in an explosion in the Colombian capital Bogota, the mayor's office has said.

The explosion happened near the bullring, where animal rights activists were preparing to hold a march.

The mayor's office said 30 people were injured, many of them believed to be officers deployed ahead of the protest.

The bullring has been the scene of weekly protests following the decision to reinstate bullfighting in the city.

Gareth Lewis, a British traveller staying in a hostel in La Macarena, on the corner where the explosion took place, told the BBC: "I was sitting in my room in the hostel, the windows just came in, there was glass everywhere.

"Quite a few police have been hurt, they're now sweeping up. They used tear gas and there's quite a bit of blood."

Image copyright EPA Image caption It happened as police prepared for protests in the city

Mr Lewis, who has been advised to stay inside the hostel by officers, said he had witnessed protests "all week" and that "armed police have been everywhere".

The protests began after a decision by the constitutional court, which ruled bullfighting was part of the country's heritage and therefore could be reinstated.

The move angered animal rights activists, who have clashed with police during protests against the reopening.

In January, demonstrators were arrested and officers fired tear gas to control groups physically attacking spectators.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa vowed to capture the people behind the explosion

Bogota mayor Enrique Penalosa, who attended the scene, has announced he was convening a security council meeting for Sunday afternoon.

"The terrorists won't intimidate us," Mr Penalosa said on Twitter. "We are going to do all that's necessary to capture them."

He earlier tweeted one police officer had been killed, but has since removed the post. It is not yet clear if there were any fatalities.