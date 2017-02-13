Mexico protesters march against Trump's immigration policies

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protesters have called for Mexicans to stand in "unity" against Mr Trump's immigration policies

Tens of thousands of people in Mexico have taken to the streets to protest against Donald Trump's immigration policies and plan for a border wall.

Demonstrators in more than a dozen Mexican cities, dressed in white, waved Mexican flags and anti-Trump placards.

Organisers said they wanted to send a message that Mexico was united against Mr Trump.

They also criticised Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto for failing to tackle corruption and reduce violence.

Protester Maria Amparo Cassar said Mr Trump's immigration policies were "a threat to the global community".

"It should not be forgotten that American society was made by migrants and continues to be made by migrants," she said.

Image copyright AP Image caption Mexican citizens see the Trump administration's immigration policies as unfair

Demonstrators marching through the nation's capital, Mexico City, carried signs of unity. One banner read: "Gracias, Trump, for unifying Mexico!"

Mr Trump's plan to build a wall along the US border with Mexico has angered citizens in the country and Mr Pena Nieto has consistently refused to meet the US president's demands to pay for it.

"Mexico does not believe in walls," he said.

Mr Trump has already signed an executive order for an "impassable physical barrier" along the US border with Mexico and insisted that the Mexican people reimburse the US.

He has repeatedly said that the wall is necessary to stop the "unprecedented surge" of illegal migrants from Central America.

Building a 2,000-mile barrier along the Mexican border was one of Mr Trump's key pledges in the election campaign.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people march in Mexico City in protest at US plans for a border wall

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Demonstrators unite in a call for Mr Trump to respect the Mexican people

Mr Trump's crackdown on immigration has also created fear among Mexicans living in the US, who may face deportation under the president's new measures.

On Thursday, Mr Trump signed three executive orders targeting crime and drug cartels with the aim of deporting illegal immigrants who have committed such crimes.