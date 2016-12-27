Carlos Tevez's Argentina home burgled as he got married

Image copyright AP Image caption Carlos Tevez was away marrying his childhood sweetheart

The home of Argentine footballer Carlos Tevez, 32, was broken into while the Boca Juniors player was in neighbouring Uruguay getting married.

Burglars entered Tevez's house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Sunday while the striker was in the Uruguayan city of Carmelo.

Police said Tevez did not report the burglary and therefore little is known about what was taken.

Tevez and his bride have since left for Mexico on their honeymoon.

Nasty surprise

Police said they had only found out about the burglary on Tuesday when they saw reporters gathered at the house outside of Buenos Aires.

They said an unknown number of burglars had entered the house, which Tevez and his family had rented while the were having their property next door renovated.

It is thought the burglars entered the home from the building site.

When Tevez was informed of the robbery, he returned from Carmelo to Buenos Aires by helicopter. He found the door had been forced open and his the place ransacked.

Tevez then travelled to Mexico as planned for his honeymoon with Vanesa Mansilla, his childhood sweetheart.

The two, who met when they were 13 years old and have two daughters, got married in a civil ceremony on Thursday in Buenos Aires.

They then had a church wedding in Uruguay followed by a party attended by footballers, celebrities and Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Friday.

Tevez is expected to leave Boca Juniors for the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in 2017, Argentine media has reported.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Boca fans want Carlos Tevez to stay at the club

Argentine daily Clarin says Shanghai Shenua have offered Tevez a weekly salary of $762,000 (£622,000) per week.

He has previously played for West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.