Brazil corruption scandals: All you need to know

Two former presidents - close allies Dilma Rousseff and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - have found themselves under investigation since 2014

For the last three years, Brazil has been gripped by a scandal which started with a state-owned oil company and grew to encapsulate people at the very top of business - and even presidents.

On the face of it, it is a straightforward corruption scandal - albeit one involving allegations about beachfront apartments and millions of dollars in kickbacks.

But as the tentacles of the investigation dubbed Operation Car Wash fanned out, other scandals emerged.

It has led to some of those who have found themselves accused claiming they are the victims of political plots, designed to block them from office.

But what is this scandal all about? And who is it said to involve?

What is Operation Car Wash?

Operation Car Wash began in March 2014 as an investigation into allegations that Brazil's biggest construction firms overcharged state-oil company Petrobras for building contracts.

Investigators accused directors at the company - named the world's most ethical oil and gas company in 2008 - of skimming the extra money off the top as a bribe for awarding the contract.

Lula: Found guilty of corruption in July 2017

Which is bad enough - but then the Workers' Party found itself dragged into the corruption scandal, accused of having funnelled some of these funds to their own officials and even having helped finance its campaigns with the money.

Among those accused in the scandal was Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - the country's extremely popular former president, known affectionately as "Lula".

Corruption at the highest level?

Three years after the investigation began, Lula was found guilty of the first of five charges against him: that he had been given a beachfront apartment by engineering firm OAS in return for his help in winning contracts with Petrobras.

He has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison, although the judge ruled he could remain free pending an appeal.

But Lula, who denies all charges, says the investigation and trial were politically motivated - especially as he was planning to run for president again in the next election.

Michel Temer has been accused of corruption by a newspaper

But he isn't the only president under investigation right now: the two people who followed in his footsteps are facing corruption allegations of their own.

Current President Michel Temer - who has only been in office since August last year - has been accused by Brazil's O Globo newspaper of bribing senior politician Eduardo Cunha, to silence him as a possible witness.

Mr Cunha is currently in prison for corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

And then there are the allegations which saw his predecessor Dilma Rousseff - who followed Lula into office after he had served two terms - impeached in August 2016.

What led to Rousseff being impeached?

Entirely separate to the Operation Car Wash allegations, Ms Rousseff - a close ally of Lula - found herself in trouble over allegedly moving funds between government budgets, which is illegal under Brazilian law.

Her critics said she was trying to plug deficit holes in popular social programmes to boost her chances of being re-elected in 2014.

Dilma Rousseff was ousted from office in August 2016

Ms Rousseff fought the allegations, arguing that her right-wing rivals had been trying to remove her from office ever since her re-election.

But she lost - and Mr Temer, of the centre-right PMDB party, was put in charge until January 2019, when the president to be elected in a vote next year will take office.

However, Ms Rousseff's supporters do posit another theory when it comes to her fall from grace: they allege that the politician's rivals wanted her gone because she would not shield them from the Car Wash probe.

Anything else you need to know?

Yes - there is one more scandal which involves those at the highest level: Odebrecht, which has also been caught in Operation Car Wash.

The Brazilian-based construction giant, which is Latin America's largest construction conglomerate, has admitted bribing officials to secure contracts in Brazil and other countries in the region.

One of the companies it is said to have bribed? Petrobras.

Many protesters are calling for current President Michel Temer to resign

In fact, its former CEO, Marcelo Odebrecht, who is serving a 19-year prison sentence for corruption, was found guilty of paying more than $30m (£21m) in bribes to Petrobras officials in exchange for contracts and influence.

He and 76 other Odebrecht officials are giving investigators information as part of a plea deal.

Mr Odebrecht may also yet bring down another president: he says part of the $48m he donated to both Ms Rousseff's and Mr Temer's campaigns in the 2014 Brazilian presidential election was illegal.

This is now under investigation by Brazil's electoral court. If fraud is found, their campaigns could be annulled, which means that Mr Temer would be removed from office.

Both Mr Temer and Ms Rousseff deny all allegations of fraud.