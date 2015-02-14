Image copyright Reuters Image caption In his resignation speech, Sebastian Davalos said he was "responsible for the resulting harm that has damaged the president of the republic"

The son of Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has resigned as head of a government charity.

Sebastian Davalos was accused by the opposition of using his influence to get a large bank loan for his wife.

A company run by his wife had used the money to buy plots of land and then sell them at a large profit.

Chile's national bank regulator had cleared Mr Davalos of any wrongdoing but the issue became a political scandal.

He apologised for the harm his action had done to his mother and to the Chilean government.

Mr Davalos apologised for what he described as "this bitter moment".

He had been accused by opposition politicians of peddling influence after he attended a meeting between his wife and a Banco de Chile employee, after which his wife was offered a $10m (£6.5m) loan.

His wife's company used the money to buy plots of land in central Chile which her company then resold for profit.

President Bachelet is Chile's first woman president. She returned to the presidency for a second term in March after a four year break.

During those years she served as the first executive director of the newly created United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).