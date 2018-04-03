Image copyright Caribbean New Media Group

Privately-owned TV6 dominates the ratings. State-owned Caribbean New Media Group runs a TV network and radio stations.

The government generally respects press freedom, which is enshrined in the constitution, says Freedom House.

Outlets that are regarded as pro-government get a greater share of state advertising, says Reporters Without Borders.

There are three daily newspapers, all privately owned.

BBC World Service radio broadcasts on 98.7 FM.

There were more than one million internet users by 2017, comprising 73% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social media platform.

The press

Television

CCN TV6 - private, owned by Caribbean Communications Network (CCN)

C TV - state-owned, run by Caribbean New Media Group

CNC3 - private, operated by Guardian Media

Radio