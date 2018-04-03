Suriname profile - Media
Suriname "gets fairly high marks" for media freedom, says Reporters Without Borders. The group praises the varied media landscape.
The two daily newspapers are privately-owned. State-run broadcasters operate alongside private radio and TV stations.
There were 552,000 internet users by 2017 - around 47% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Access is unrestricted.
The press
- De Ware Tijd - daily
- De West - daily
Television
Radio
- Radio Apintie - private
- Radio Sangeet Mala - private
- Radio SRS Suriname - government-owned, commercial
- Radio ABC - private