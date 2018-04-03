Image copyright SRS

Suriname "gets fairly high marks" for media freedom, says Reporters Without Borders. The group praises the varied media landscape.

The two daily newspapers are privately-owned. State-run broadcasters operate alongside private radio and TV stations.

There were 552,000 internet users by 2017 - around 47% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Access is unrestricted.

The press

Television

ATV - government-owned, commercial

STVS - government-owned, commercial

Radio