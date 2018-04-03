Latin America & Caribbean

Suriname profile - Media

  • 3 April 2018
Logo for SRS radio Image copyright SRS

Suriname "gets fairly high marks" for media freedom, says Reporters Without Borders. The group praises the varied media landscape.

The two daily newspapers are privately-owned. State-run broadcasters operate alongside private radio and TV stations.

There were 552,000 internet users by 2017 - around 47% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Access is unrestricted.

The press

Television

  • ATV - government-owned, commercial
  • STVS - government-owned, commercial

Radio

